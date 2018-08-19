Kelly: the responsibility of the elected leader is to support the values of the constituency

The responsibility of elected officials to listen to their constituents and represent their values is not something I take lightly; born in Washington D.C., I grew up hearing from my father about the importance of public service as he worked in the Nixon and Ford administrations.

He taught our family that we should never forget that the interests of people come first, not personal or partisan agendas.

I am asking for your vote for the Arizona Senate representing Legislative District, (LD23), on Aug. 28, in order to start putting the people of our community ahead of personal agendas.

As I’ve been on the campaign trail, I’ve heard from voters who have serious concerns about the safety of our neighborhoods, the quality of education our children receive in public schools, and their desire to have their legislators live up to the family values they claim to practice.

I grew up in a family of servicemembers and public servants, and I know we cannot grow our economy if we don’t have a secure southern border and safe neighborhoods for our children to grow up in. We must support our law enforcement agencies and give them the tools they need to do their jobs.

As a second-grade teacher in Scottsdale and the parent of four wonderful children who attend public schools, I know our state can do a better job of funding our classrooms.

When we put dollars into the classrooms, it prepares our students to enter the workforce and attracts economic development to our state. Strong public schools and safe neighborhoods increase our property values, which benefits everyone.

But I also know we should be more efficient with the dollars our districts receive.

We must reform our outdated school funding formula and be open to consolidating the number of school districts we have before looking at increasing taxes on businesses, which is why I am opposed to the harmful “Invest in Ed” tax. This divisive proposal would not solve our long-term education funding problems and instead hurt small business owners. I know this first-hand, as I ran my own small business and this tax would have negatively impacted my company.

But more importantly than any one issue is the commitment of my time and energy to working with and listening to the entire LD23 community. I can’t promise we will agree on every solution to the challenges we face, but my door will be open to you. I will represent this community’s family values with dignity and you will know you have a public servant committed to fighting for your voice, not the agendas of special interests.

I believe we need a fresh voice at the Capitol, someone who is ready to serve every day, and I would be honored to have your vote on Aug. 28th for LD23 State Senate.

Editor’s note: Ms. Kelly, a Republican, is in pursuit of a senate seat to represent Legislative District 23.