Ms. Fittro: thank you so much for the very professional writing on the Crossroads East land case with the city of Scottsdale.

You were not only accurate in your facts but also the sequence of events that highlighted the failure of an executive session city council to neither alert nor inform (or listening to) the general public prior to decision night. Keep up the excellent factual reporting and you will contribute positively to the community.

You selected neutral terms to describe the land case, the support and opposition positions and the report of the decision process by the council members. Excellent and unique for most reporting.

I will look forward to more articles written by you.

Editor’s note: Ms. Kirtley is a Scottsdale resident and chairwoman of The Coalition of Greater Scottsdale