Klapp: Congress’s surprise medical bill solution needs to get it right

Improving health care access and affordability in Scottsdale, throughout Arizona, and across the country should be priority No. 1 for any policymaker at any level of government.

That’s part of the reason Scottsdale City Council approved the development of two new residential healthcare centers last year.

As we work at the local level to expand health care options for Scottsdale residents, there are some issues that require national attention from Congress. One such issue is surprise medical billing — something that impacts far too many patients in Arizona and nationwide. It can be particularly challenging for those living on a fixed income .

Surprise billing — when a patient receives an unexpected shocker of a medical bill in the mail weeks after receiving medical care they believed would be covered by insurance — puts patients squarely in the middle of a payment dispute between insurers and providers, which is a painful place to be.

The good news: Congress is working on multiple solutions to this problem. The bad news: Some of these proposed solutions could end up making things much worse for patients.

Some in Congress are pushing for setting a government-mandated benchmark for payments to physicians. Yes, this removes patients from the process and protects them from surprise billing, but it also opens up an entirely new can of worms.

The far-better approach is one outlined in other congressional proposals called Independent Dispute Resolution, or IDR. This process would protect patients from surprise billing while fostering open, transparent negotiations between providers and insurance companies — all overseen by a third-party mediator.

Not only would this help ensure fair payments are made in order to protect the quality and accessibility of health care, but it would provide financial stability that is especially important for rural hospitals.

Ultimately, IDR is the best approach to solve surprise billing while ensuring patients can still get the care they need at prices they can afford. Arizona’s entire congressional delegation should help ensure whatever bill Congress ultimately passes includes this important framework.

Editor’s note: Ms. Klapp is a member of Scottsdale City Council

