Klapp: Let’s pay it forward, support today’s students

I benefited from public school education from kindergarten through high school.

Suzanne Klapp

I would not have succeeded without terrific teachers and school activities that instilled in me a sense of wonder and ambition to soak up as much knowledge as possible.

I support the Scottsdale Unified School District budget override request partly because my solid educational foundation was paid by the community investing in me. Hopefully, some years down the road our current students will remember the investment we made in them.

The SUSD override will cost the average Scottsdale homeowner $165 a year, beginning in the 2020-21 fiscal year through 2024-25. The override amount begins to phase down after that.

Those dollars will help keep classroom sizes from ballooning, maintain all-day kindergarten and ensure our teachers are competitively compensated. If we want to continue viewing our schools as valuable assets to the community, it’s important we value them now and do not neglect them.

The SUSD Governing Board is asking to approve a continuation of a Maintenance & Operations (M&O) Budget Override this Nov. 5.

This will be an entirely mail-in ballot election. Ballots were sent out and should arrive this week.

You should have already received a pamphlet explaining the ballot request. Please return your ballot in the mail by Oct. 29 to meet Maricopa County’s recommended deadline.

In the City of Scottsdale, we are proud of the high standards we set, and exceed, in governing our city. Our schools are no different, and it’s critical we support the district’s override request to better educate our students.

When Scottsdale students thrive, the city thrives. The SUSD override ensures both happen.

Please join me in paying it forward and vote “yes” to pass this important budget override.

Editor's Note: Ms. Klapp is a member of Scottsdale City Council.