Kravetz: Scottsdale Schools superintendent search ought to unfold as planned

Two community members recently wrote editorials urging current Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board members to delay the selection of our new superintendent.

Although our district has participated in this exercise several times in the past 15 years, I am writing to review the typical timeline with our community.

Per McPherson & Jacobson, the firm selected by the Governing Board to facilitate our search, the whole search process takes three to four months. The unofficial prime “superintendent search” season lasts December through February.

During this timeframe, seasoned superintendents are considering whether to remain with their districts, renew a current contract, or move on to a new opportunity.

The Governing Board will be meeting preliminarily with Tom Jacobson on Tuesday, Sept. 25 to provide initial guidance about arranging meetings with district stakeholders. I anticipate that the McPherson & Jacobson team will be meeting with district administrators, teachers, support staff, and community members from October through the middle of November to receive input regarding the selection process.

Most stakeholders have limited availability between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

Therefore, it will be advantageous to our community for McPherson & Jacobson to complete those meetings before the holidays begin so our district can launch its search some time between December and January to attract the most qualified candidates.

I expect that the Governing Board will be reviewing candidate profiles sometime in late January/early February. We will then winnow the selection to a few semi-finalists and meet with them either via video conference or in person. After McPherson & Jacobson has completed a thorough background review of our top candidates, the board will then re-interview our Superintendent finalists and will vote to offer a contract to one candidate.

Based upon this timeline and pending the quality of the candidates, the Governing Board will work to name a new Superintendent in March for a July 1 start date.

Editor’s note: Ms. Kravetz is a member of the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board