Kurland: it is time for a teacher to represent LD23

My name is Eric Kurland. I am a husband, father and teacher and I am running to be your Representative in LD23.

I am running as a Clean Elections candidate because I want to be a voice of all the people and not a mouthpiece for a few campaign contributors. For me, being a representative is not a suggestion but a promise. It is not a job title but a job description.

My campaign is centered on an Arizona where everybody has a fair chance. Whether the issue is education, incarceration, or simply listening, we need an Arizona that does not play favorites.

We need a level playing field. Charter schools receive upwards of $2,000 more general fund dollars per pupil than our neighborhood schools.

They serve 16 percent of public school kids yet take up 27 percent of our state’s budgeted school dollars. Most troubling, charters do not have to follow procurement rules like our other public schools. This leads to bad deals for kids and bad deals for taxpayers. According to the Grand Canyon Institute, some 75 percent of Arizona’s charter school holders engage in related-party transactions that would be illegal for our other public schools.

Private prisons are making huge dollars from incarceration. I find it reprehensible that deals are in place to shaft taxpayers and guarantee profits for a few campaign contributors. We must remove profiteers from the prison system. The Justice Policy organization found that Arizona is the worst state in the Union for handing out deals that guarantee 90 to 100 percent of prison beds will be paid as filled whether they are or not.

Our current representatives choose to listen to only a few moneyed lobbyists. When 91 percent of the voters in Tempe said they wanted to unmask dirty money, our elected leaders passed a bill that outlawed cities from making campaign-finance reform. Contribute all you want but there should be no anonymity. We demand to know who is trying to buy our elected leaders.

I invite you to come out Thursday, Sept. 6, for a candidate debate sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission over at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort& Villas beginning at 7 p.m. Compare the candidates and make an informed choice.

I’ve been advocating for our students for over 22 years and now I am asking to advocate for you. It is time for a level playing field. It is time for a fair chance. It is time for a representative for all the people. It is Time for a Teacher! You can find more information about my candidacy at kurland23.com

Editor’s note: Mr. Kurland is a candidate for House representing Legislative District 23

