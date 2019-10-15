Kush: Why I voted ‘no’ on Sunday Goods application

I have been asked why I was the sole dissenting planning commissioner to vote against the medical marijuana facility application for the Old Town neighborhood.

Larry Kush

I have several reasons for my NO vote.

Let me be clear, my no vote had nothing to do with marijuana use for medicinal purposes, medical marijuana is legal in Arizona and it is not my place to use my vote to speak against its legal use.

I do believe, that it is too easy to get a medical marijuana card and that abuses of this privilege are common. I have personally witnessed licensed users passing their allocation around to friends.

Secondly, and most importantly, nearly every business owner in this neighborhood (over 40 businesses) have signed a petition opposing this intended use.

I think it is important to listen to these citizens as they are the ones who will be most impacted by this facility. Lately, Scottsdale leadership has been getting considerable push back by downtown business owners, over what they see is a blind eye being cast to their struggles.

Owning and running a small business is a considerable challenge and I think that when this many owners object, their objections should be respected.

Also, the applicant in this case is Crane Carter, who according to my Google search is the owner of something called the Napa Valley Marijuana Growers.

No doubt he is looking for places to distribute his product. Everyone recognizes that there is big money in narcotics and no doubt that fact applies to legal narcotics as well.

These economics probably explain why the applicant has hired not one but two of Scottsdale’s leading zoning lawyers, as well as a prominent public relations firm to lobby on the applicant’s behalf.

It should also be mentioned, that even if the zoning is approved, there are two or three legal impediments to getting a state license. One of which is the location of a daycare school within the restricted 1,500 foot proximity of the dispensary along with a religious facility (Christian Science Reading Room).

Word has it that the applicant has started the process of purchasing both facilities, thereby eliminating the problem.

As they say, money talks.

Finally, this project is located square in the middle of what is known as the club district.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department this club area is responsible for nearly one third of all of the arrests in Scottsdale each year. I think it is important not to add to the problems of this neighborhood and I strongly believe that a facility of this sort will, in the long run, only exacerbate this problem.

No doubt, as the oldest member of the Planning Commission, my views may be a bit antiquated and I do admit to finding myself a bit distressed by the new society in which I find myself.

Never the less, I will always vote for what I think is best for Scottsdale and its citizens.

Editor’s Note: Larry Kush is a member of the Scottsdale Planning Commission.