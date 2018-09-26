Lee: I strongly advise against single-payer American healthcare model

I keep hearing talking heads and politicians supporting single-payer-type proposals, and as a physician, I strongly advise against this approach.

Health care is a top concern for my family and most Americans, but it is also one of the most complex issues. Both the pros and cons of our current health care system are equally complex, and not easy to diagnose with a few quick sound bites. I believe that we actually already had a good compromise that addressed many of the cons – it was the Affordable Care Act.

It addressed many of the worst aspects of the previous system — such as helping those with pre-existing conditions and allowing young people to stay on family plans — while still preserving a strong free market approach.

Keeping true to the spirit of a free market is still very important, in that it allows for great doctors to thrive, and encourages innovation in medicine and treatments due in part to yes, a profit motive.

As a medical professional, I support policies that create even playing fields, as well as strong social safety net to protect the most vulnerable in our society. But I also know economic realities are not something we can just wish away either.

Editor’s note: Dr. Lee is a Scottsdale resident and business owner