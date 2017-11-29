Levine: we salute Scottsdale City Council on Desert EDGE diligence

We would like to commend the mayor and city council of Scottsdale for the excellent presentations and discussions at the recent Work Study Session, Nov. 6, concerning the DDC/EDGE.
The Scottsdale team of the League of Women Voters has been closely following this issue and we have been seeking clarification on several aspects of the plan. The staff presentations, careful analysis and discussions revealed that uncertainty still exists about capital costs, funding sources and impacts on city budgets and taxes in the future.
The council’s decision to continue the discussion was encouraging and prudent.
We were especially heartened by Mayor Lane’s expressed desire to take this issue to the voters. The League traditionally advocates for informed citizen involvement and we strongly believe this issue must go to the voters of Scottsdale for their approval. Scottsdale citizens created the preserve and funded it with their tax dollars.
Their consent is in keeping with the history of this special place.
The League is able to serve as an independent, informational resource for the citizens of Scottsdale. We hope the mayor and council will include us as they disseminate materials, time lines, agendas and meeting dates related to Council deliberations on the DDC/EDGE. We applaud their diligent exploration of this important question.
Editor’s note: Ms. Levine is president of the League of Women Voters, Scottsdale