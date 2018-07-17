Lieberman: shouldn’t we fill vacant office buildings before constructing new ones?

My name is Frank and I have been a resident of north Scottsdale going on three years as I have watch the city really expand to almost the brink of no return.

I say this as the Crossroads article was speaking of Nationwide Insurance looking to build a new office off the 101 and Hayden.

I understand the office space at Gainey Ranch has run out of room, but the city of Scottsdale has just lost two big companies, one being off the 101 and Scottsdale Road as long time office of Henkel decided to move back east and also right off Pima we have a nice building housed by Quicken Loans that has decided to move their office to downtown Phoenix.

Has the city ever talked about finding tenants for those offices first before making the decision to take away the precious desert life that is the last remaining plot of north Scottsdale? They might not have control over the Indian Reservation as Salt River corridor has also on the brink of running out of room with restaurants, Great Wolf Lodge and the possibility of a baseball stadium or hockey rank being the next big purchase.

I just feel the city of Scottsdale should be looking to fill office buildings first before we start digging and congesting more roads if not necessary. Of course its nice living in a city being called the place to live in the Valley, but there is only so much room to grow before traffic, smog, and the desert life is completely gone forever.

If the council has tenants for those offices and have not come out publicly this would make a lot of concerned residents little less angry, because you could fill the Gainey Ranch Center on top of moving Nationwide.

Editor’s note: Mr. Lieberman is a resident of Scottsdale