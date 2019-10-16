Little: Time to again stand up for Scottsdale Schools

Five years ago I penned an opinion piece that was published in the local newspaper entitled, “Time to stand up for Scottsdale Schools.”

John Little

It was written to mobilize interest and support for the future of education on behalf of our children. I had felt at the time there was no more important issue facing our city and our schools.

Voters had rejected Maintenance and Operations (M&O) override proposals in 2012 and 2013. The 2013 vote failed by a mere 300 votes. Today we have an opportunity to pivot towards the future and pass a new override for our Scottsdale Schools.

My interest in Scottsdale Schools is not episodic or opportunistic. I led strategic planning retreats for both the SUSD board and the Scottsdale Education Foundation as far back as 1997. Additionally while working with the City of Scottsdale I supported and actively promoted innovative shared-use concepts for libraries and field maintenance.

I continue my commitment today as a member of the Scottsdale Charros who provide direct and indirect support for students, faculty and facilities.

Presently, I continue to advocate for the City Council and the SUSD board to initiate discussions on the benefits of including an “education” element to the city’s 19-year-old General Plan.

A truly sustainable community should embrace the symbiotic relationship between quality schools and quality of community life. They are inexorably entwined.

My more intimate relationship comes from the fact that our children attended Laguna and Desert Mountain High, my wife attended Hohokam, Pima and Scottsdale High and her mother taught English for many years at Yavapai and Tonalea.

In a community as blessed as ours, complacency is the foe most likely to undermine our future.

Failing to support override funding for SUSD and infrastructure improvements for the city is a harbinger for trouble. We cannot afford to rely on the cathartic model of change in, which people wait for failure before they respond and we certainly can’t depend on the Million Monkey Theorum to hope that somehow random actions will produce solutions.

As you read this you will most likely either have already voted or you have your mail-in ballot on the kitchen table. Don’t wait, vote yes on the SUSD override. And one more thing… simply dropping your ballot in the mailbox cannot be the end of your support. Make this election the beginning of your ongoing investment in our children, our schools and our community.

Post Script: The Million Monkeys still haven’t accomplished typing the complete works of William Shakespeare nor have we completed the duty of insuring excellence in education for our children and grandchildren. It is a work in progress and we should never let their future be subject to chance.

Editor’s Note: John Little is a 2020 candidate for the Scottsdale City Council and a former city manager.