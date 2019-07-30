Lukian: Scottsdale Development Review postpones Cabana on Hayden

Thursday July 18, the Scottsdale Development Review Board voted for continuation regarding the application approval for the Cabana on Hayden apartment project.

There was a large turnout of neighbors attending the 1 p.m. meeting to speak out against the project. The development review board also noted that there was large number of emails from the surrounding community pushing back against the project.

Scottsdale City Hall is at 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. (File photo)

When the Southern Scottsdale Character Area Plan was mentioned by a neighbor opposed to the Cabana on Hayden Project the board looked confused. Many of the board members had never heard of the Southern Scottsdale Character Area Plan before.

City Councilwoman Milhaven and Planning Commisioner Kush have been a part of the Scottsdale City Council and Development Review Board for a long time and should have known about the Southern Scottsdale Character Area Plan to have studied its guidelines and know how to use them.

The Southern Scottsdale Character Area Plan was adopted in Octorber 2010 by the Scottsdale City Council as guidelines established by residents through the long range planning department to have oversight by residents for their neighborhoods to protect and preserve the character of their homes and their neighborhoods.

The Board asked Randy Grant, who is executive director of the Planning, Economic Development & Tourism, if the Southern Scottsdale Character Area Plan applied to Cabana on Hayden.

He stated no because Cabana on Hayden was a revitalization project. How can Cabana on Hayden not be applicable to these guidelines? This multistory apartment complex project is proposed to be built in a single-story residential ranch style neighborhood.

Cabana on Hayden is not compatible and does not fit the character of my neighborhood.

According to a Development Review Board meeting on April 25th 2019, a project needs to be compatible and fit the character of the neighborhood it is proposed to be built. This project fits neither requirement.

Why does the city of Scottsdale adopt guidelines for the protection and preservation of South Scottsdale neighborhoods if they are not followed and ignored by the DRB and the City of Scottsdale?

The board members also stated at the public hearing there was nothing special about the design and that it did not do anything for the neighborhood in which it proposes to be built in .

In fact, one of the members even suggested the complex to which is to be built on the southern portion of the property off of Monte Vista Road be moved further north on the property, which would be away from the single-family residential homes on Monte Vista road.

The board members stated that they also did not like some of the materials being used for the project. Furthermore, the B oard told the developer to have an open house with the neighborhood because Greenlight Communities had declined to meet with the surrounding neighborhood twice before when they had been invited to two neighborhood meetings.

The DRB also requested Greenlight Communities to consult and have more consideration for the neighbors living on Monte Vista Road directly in front of the apartment complex because they will be adversely affected .

Greenlight Communities, who put in the application for Cabana on Hayden, noted changes at the public hearing to increase the number of studio apartments to 80 percent versus 20 percent of the one- and two-bedroom residential apartments. Of the 89 units planned, 72 of them will be studio apartments. The complex is starting to look more like a college dormitory than residential family apartment units .

There is also some question of who will actually will be building this project.

Greenlight Communities is the applicant, but Decco Homes is a partner in the project too. Holualoa Companies also lists Cabana on Hayden as theirs too.

The City of Scottsdale does not know where Holualoa Companies fits in, but they do know about Deco Homes involvement. Holualoa Companies built building 5 at Sky Song for ASU. Is Holualoa Companies and ASU involved in this project too?

