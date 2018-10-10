Manross: Developers again trying to build in the Preserve

In 1995, Sen. Barry Goldwater expressed strong support for the creation of our Preserve in the official City of Scottsdale Election Publicity Pamphlet.

“The McDowell Mountains are the signature feature of Scottsdale in what is now its geographic center, and I believe they are crucial to Scottsdale’s identity and quality of life. They and their surrounding Sonoran Desert serve as homes to wildlife and prehistoric sites. It would be a sin to build on those mountains, so we must save them now from desecration for future generations by voting yes.”

That same year, 1995, DMB and Swaback Associates had plans to build a resort on the top of the McDowell Mountains.

Six weeks before the critical vote on the creation of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, they were quoted in the newspaper saying they thought their spa-like resort (inside the proposed preserve boundary) would be a greater asset to Scottsdale than the preserve itself.

We stopped that commercial development by voting Yes on the Preserve. However, Winston Churchill warned us that victory is never final!

Today, 23 years later, developers, architects and some politicians are again trying to build inside our Preserve boundaries. We can’t let that happen.

Vote Yes on 420 to keep all commercial development out of our Preserve unless approved by a public vote.

Editor’s Note: Larry Manross is a Scottsdale resident.