Mendoza: Scottsdale infrastructure investments important to local community

The Police Officers of Scottsdale Association strongly supports Questions 1, 2 and 3 on the November ballot .

The 58 infrastructure and community investments before Scottsdale voters include needed resources for police officers and fire fighters .

The $319 million Scottsdale program will upgrade our 9-1-1 system, renovate and modernize the City Jail and improves public safety training facilities and police stations. That includes installing bulletproof glass at police stations. The Via Linda, Foothills and Downtown police stations and facilities will all be renovated .

But we aren’t supporting the Scottsdale bonds just because of its investments in public safety .

My fellow officers at the Police Officers of Scottsdale Association are asking you to vote, “yes” on all three questions because the projects in the bond program will benefit our entire community .

The three questions will improve existing parks such as Pinnacle Peak Park and McCormick-Stillman Railroad, build a new 17-acre park in the Whisper Rock area and new dog park at Thompson Peak Park.

Thirteen new sports fields will be built along with needed improvements and increased capacity at Cactus Pool. Those all provide safe places for families and children to enjoy Scottsdale’s quality of life .

The infrastructure improvements before voters will also make Old Town Scottsdale more pedestrian friendly , expand the Via Linda and Granite Reef Senior Centers and invest in needed repairs and improvements at WestWorld that will help it attract events generating more tax dollars for Scottsdale.

Our fellow first responders at Scottsdale Fire would also get needed resources including a new fire station at 90th Street and Via Linda to replace an aging facility and the addition of a new fire station near Hayden Road and the Loop 101.

We are grateful this bond package includes so much to benefit public safety and our first responders. But we also realize our entire community will benefit from Questions 1, 2 and 3 and their investments in infrastructure repairs, seniors, families and kids .