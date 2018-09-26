Milhaven: let’s have a Scottsdale City Council race grounded in civility

Elections are a time for us to share points of view and debate issues. On some things, we will agree. On others, we may need to agree to disagree.

At the end of the day, voters get to decide, on balance, who they want representing them. Who will study the issues, listen to the pros and cons and bring their best judgement to an issue and make the decision they might make in the same situation. The decision that is best for the greatest number. For some voters, a single issue may be so important to it overshadows all others. That is their prerogative and their right.

It should be our highest hope that we do this with respect and civility and allow all the opportunity to be heard. Unfortunately, some are not living up to this standard.

Not long after my campaign signs went up, there was a Facebook post that included this image.

I shared the concern of the Facebook poster and personally went out to fix the sign. I was angered that the sign vendor would create a hazard by placing the sign in the bike path and perplexed about why they would put a rebar post in the asphalt. Looking closer at the picture, I can’t see rebar on the side of the sign in the roadway.

When I reached the sign here is what I found.

The sign and both rebar spokes were in the dirt. Did a good Samaritan pull the rebar post out of the asphalt and drive it into the dirt to reposition my sign? I don’t think that is likely. Instead, it appears the sign was manipulated as a way to embarrass or discredit me

Here is the sign after I fixed it. You can see the same cacti in the background of all of the pictures. I checked back with the citizen who raised the concern to make sure it was ok now. He agreed it was and thanked me for making it right.

A bit later, I went out to check on signs again. Here is what I found.

My sign was gone and the rebar posts were thrown to the side. I checked with the City to see if they had removed the sign. They did not.

Today, few of the signs I posted in north Scottsdale remain.

Tampering with signs is a misdemeanor but more importantly, is this what we want to be as a community? Do we want to be the kind of a community that attacks or silences the people we disagree with? I hope not. So, I am speaking out. I call for respect and civility. I will be replacing the signs that were stolen and hope that people who oppose me will respect my right to post them.

On a side note, if you see a sign that is down or needs to be relocated, please reach out and I will respond promptly. linda@milhavenforscottsdale.com.

Editor’s note: Ms. Milhaven is a member of Scottsdale City Council, who is seeking re-election this November