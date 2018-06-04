Morales: distracted driving — it can wait

You’re never alone on the road, which is why distracted driving is never OK.

New research shows nearly 9-in-10 people admit to using their smartphone behind the wheel.1 Yet nearly a quarter of people don’t identify this habit as a major problem.

But we know it’s a major problem – hundreds of people die, and thousands of crashes occur every year from smartphone use while driving.

As technology improves, the ability to stay connected to our friends, family and social media rests at our fingertips. But you must remember, the decision to take your eyes off the road is not worth a life. We may be heading to different destinations, but we are all on this road together.

The It Can Wait campaign shares a simple message: distracted driving is never OK. You’re never alone on the road, even when you’re alone in your car. Texting, video chatting, web surfing and perusing social media endangers the lives of the drivers around you, the children riding their bikes on the sidewalk and the mother crossing the street with her baby.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day marks the deadliest time for teen crashes on our roadways, according to the National Safety Council. And Arizona is one of the only states that doesn’t currently have a statewide ban on distracted driving to help curb behavior. Now more than ever, we all need to focus on being safe and alert behind the wheel.

It Can Wait has inspired more than 25 million pledges – and counting – from people across the country to not drive distracted. According to AT&T’s findings1, 7-in-10 drivers who have pledged are keeping their commitment to not use their smartphones while driving.

Please consider renewing your commitment to this lifesaving cause by taking the pledge at ItCanWait.com, and help us inspire others to never drive distracted. One pledge could save a life.

Editor’s note: Ms. Morales is director of external affairs at AT&T Arizona