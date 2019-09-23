Myers: My vote on Scottsdale’s bonds is for the residents, not the City Council

We are about to vote for three bond questions, asking us to increase our secondary property tax to pay for the projects listed under each question.

Howard Myers

A committee has been put together to convince us to vote for them so as a result, we have been flooded with articles, opinions, signs, and other communications asking us to vote for the bonds.

A lot of this information is generated by people who support, and/or profit, from development in Scottsdale in some way.

So naturally, these people think the city is headed in the right direction. Most of these communications are short on facts and just ask you to vote for the bonds. So what should you do?

First, let me say that I am not one of those people.

I don’t like all the development being approved that increases height, density, and congestion, and feel it is destroying our quality of life. I am also worried that it is destroying our tourism which, unlike all this development, contributes significant income to the city that far exceeds any expenses.

Scottsdale’s strength and appeal was its small laid back western town look and feel that appealed to visitors and also attracted high end residents, both of whom spent money in our city thus supporting the city financially, which has resulted in all the wonderful amenities we have while keeping our tax rates low.

Our current council majority is driving us away from this sustainable path with all the density and height increases they are allowing that do not generate enough income for the city to justify their presence.

All this development is also driving away many of our downtown small businesses by chasing away their customers, the customers that did generate a lot of income for our city.

However, despite my disappointment and anger about where our city is going, I am in favor of the bonds and intend to vote for them.

Are there questionable projects in each of the three questions? Maybe, but I looked into some of the high dollar items and discovered they provide more benefits than are being publicized, including attracting more visitors that really do contribute income to the city.

I also looked at all the projects that improve our residents’ quality of life and/or are necessary to support our police and fire departments and personnel and believe they are necessary.

I think the city has done poor job of selling the projects, and the bonds to pay for them, to the public which puts questions in the minds of voters, including me.

So in addition to researching them, I have asked the city to put project details up on the city web site including a cost breakdown and implementation details on each project.

That information is now up there and can be accessed at: scottsdaleaz.gov/construction/unfunded-cip-projects.

In the map view, you have to scroll to the project you are interested in and click on “Project Details” to get a PDF file that contains details on the project. Using this information, we can educate ourselves on all the projects and make our own decision based on facts, not hype.

I hope that, regardless of how you feel about the current direction this city is taking, you will look at the projects and come to the conclusion that we need them to keep what we do like about Scottsdale.

Voting for these bonds is a vote for us, not a vote of support for our City Council. This is our home, we need to invest in keeping it desirable and an enjoyable place to live.

Editor’s Note: Howard Myers is a resident of Scottsdale.