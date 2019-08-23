Nichols: The Scottsdale Marquee proposal is a wall of shame

Scottsdale’s Quarter is a very successful shopping center located on Scottsdale Road.

Guess what? It needed underground parking to economize on the use of available land. Guess what? There are not one, but two, underground parking garages, in addition to more parking on four above-ground stories .

So, for that matter, does Phoenix have underground parking across the street .

Guess what? Tourists will see driving down Scottsdale Road into our Old Town area if we help Stockdale Capital Partners build the monstrous Marquee Building as now proposed?

The Marquee as proposed is ugly — a wall of shame. They come to our City Council hat in hand. We can’t afford to build any underground parking in this location. Why? They say it would cost $20 million dollars and they can’t get funding. Please help them — huh ?

The Marquee as proposed is ugly and it violates Goal CD of the Downtown Plan Urban Design and Architectural Guidelines. The DRB pointed this out. What did the Stockdale Capital Partner’s Counsel say in return?

He mocked the DRB Commissioner: “You have no business asking that question” or words to that affect .

What did the Planning Commission do?

They caved in on the issue. There are no setbacks in what they recommended. They ignored the DRB. Why? They are caving in to what they perceive as a done deal .

Should the City Council also cave in? Just say, “no.”

Editor’s note: Mr. Nichols is a resident of Scottsdale and community advocate serving as the previous vice chairman of the McDowell Sonoran Land Trust