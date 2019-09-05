Norton: My response to Smith’s baseless claims against me

Former Councilman David Smith’s sanctimonious claim to the throne of ethics, honesty, integrity and fairness has reached a new all-time high for hypocrisy.

Mike Norton

Yesterday he penned this op-ed column for the Independent. These are the things he said:

Smith: My ethics complaint filed against Scottsdale Councilwoman Solange Whitehead

I filed a Campaign Finance Complaint against NoDDC, NoDDC PAC, No-DDC Inc., Jason Alexander, Mike Norton and Rebecca Holmes. I filed to protect the integrity of Scottsdale’s election process.

“On June 19 Scottsdale’s City Clerk issued an Investigative Findings and Determination Report… Her report agreed with every complaint and found ‘reasonable cause to believe’ numerous Arizona election statutes had been violated, including depositing donations to personal accounts; using campaign donations for personal expenses; and using corporate funds for political contributions to council candidates during the 2018 council races.”

Here are a few facts that the king of integrity, ethical behavior and honesty kind of mangled.

Despite dragging me into a fight Smith had with Jason Alexander, Smith never once offered any evidence explaining why he maligned me.

Despite being asked not once, but twice, to produce some basis for having filed a complaint against me, Smith’s attorney ignored the request and refused to drop the action against me.

Scottsdale’s City Clerk not only did not agree with every complaint filed by Smith, quite the opposite, she went out of her way to state specifically that she found there was no evidence offered or found that would create any reason to believe that I had violated any campaign finance laws as alleged by Smith.

After having filed a frivolous and vexatious claim against me and after the Clerk exonerated me completely, Smith now once again does a drive-by attack spraying claims about unethical behavior in an opinion piece once again naming me. And, once again bothering not one whit to explain why he maligns me.

Smith acts in the most unethical manners with respect to my rights while he complains about alleged unethical behavior of Whitehead.

Why am I named in this commentary? What did I supposedly do that would justify an insinuation that somehow I was an accomplice of some sort in this mess? Is Smith insinuating that I asked a member of City Council to intervene on my behalf? Because my answer to that would be, “Mr. Smith, you are lying. Whatever your problem with Alexander or Whitehead, go read the law about bad faith complaints and defamation for a few minutes and leave me out of this.” — Mike Norton, Scottsdale resident and community advocate

I would say I expect Smith to publicly admit his false statements and retract them. After all, Smith has committed a classic act of defamation. He has made multiple statements about me he knows to be false. He has done so in a public forum.

But so far when confronted with evidence that he’s lying about me, he just doubles down.

Editor’s note: Mr. Norton is a 25-year resident of Scottsdale