Ortega: Southbridge Two ought to stay off public land

Southbridge Two would bring the devastating consequences of light rail construction, threatening existing Fifth Avenue businesses and property owners.

David Ortega

How? Rather than building on their own land, the Unger group wants to excavate into Fifth Avenue from Barrio Queen, continuing past the public parking at Goldwater, the so called Rose Garden.

For up to two years, street parking along Fifth Avenue would be demolished, trees uprooted, utilities realigned, streets closed and detour signs posted on Indian School and Scottsdale Road; all together devastating existing businesses.

Why? Southbridge Two wants to build six stories higher than setbacks and height limits permit. Exorbitant height rising 150 feet above Fifth Avenue would require more parking.

Rather than dig deeper on private land, the Unger group prefers to extend private garages under Fifth Avenue, public property, no matter the disruption.

At the Planning Commission hearing, I pointed out that major property owners and businesses on the south side of Fifth Avenue were not aware of the encroachment.

The Southbridge Two submittal application showing Fifth Avenue did not label the property line, blurring the encroachment. Later, staff confirmed that construction will close Fifth Avenue. Ignoring ordinance, commissioners removed setback requirements.

Planning Commission did not do Mayor Lane and City Council any favor by advancing the speculative project to council. Ordinance building setbacks matter, especially fronting the canal experience and the low-scale Fifth Avenue shopping landmark.

By ignoring setbacks, Southbridge Two is outrageously out of scale, three times taller than the original Southbridge One.

Worse yet, Southbridge Two would eliminate entirely public parking at the city-owned Rose Garden parking lot.

Some important background. In 2005, Rose Garden Partners, (Unger group) was awarded a development agreement with the City of Scottsdale which would require the Unger group to build 200 public parking spaces at the Rose Garden city property.

The Unger group would also build 40 luxury condominiums, commercial leasable space and 78 private parking spaces. Over the next 10 years the Unger group requested four extensions, proposing office and hotel projects before defaulting in 2015.

Today, Southbridge Two (Unger group) has been negotiating for a no bid, private sale of the city public parking lot. The Unger group failed for 14 years to perform, yet they expect the city to sell, without a cost-benefit analysis and without informing Fifth Avenue merchants and property owners. Southbridge Two seeks 171 condominiums, a 3,850 square foot restaurant and 233 private parking spaces, but not one public space.

Mr. Unger suggested that the city build public parking under Southbridge Two, however building parking above ground at the Rose Garden would cost one-third per space compared to underground construction.

The case file shows that the city manager directed repeatedly that the Rose Garden property be removed from the gargantuan Southbridge Two proposal. But somehow the developer, continues to represent as “their” city roadways, city alley and the city public parking lot.

It is time to tell the Unger group: follow the rules, be successful and stay off city land.

Editor’s Note: David Ortega is a Scottsdale resident and former City Council member.