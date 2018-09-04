Parker: Scottsdale Independent equality article out of touch with reality

Let me start by saying that it’s completely out of character for me respond to an article. However, I was so appalled and offended by Perception of Equality that I couldn’t stay silent.

There is truly nothing more racist than identity politics, and nothing more patronizing than being lectured on what “diversity” is. But why play cloak and dagger in the article?

Just come right out and say that, in the enlightened liberal opinion, there’s simply not enough brown people in Scottsdale. “Eighty-eight percent of the population is Caucasian,” so of course that can only mean Scottsdale lacks diversity. Because that’s all diversity is, right? Pigmentation?

What about religious beliefs, sexual preference, or, and I know that this is a tough one for liberals to wrap their one-dimensional brains around, diversity of thought and opinion? But I get it, there’s someone from New York City on the diversity committee, and who better to give us all a condescending diversity lesson than a self-righteous liberal from the enchanted NYC.

Yes, I’m a white male, and I fully understand that, in today’s climate of hyper-political correctness, my combination of race and gender diminishes my opinion to approximately zero. I also realize that not agreeing with a particular position or opinion means that, by default, I must then be in full support of its reciprocal. I’m sure that Antifa wouldn’t hesitate to call me a fascist and a Nazi. It isn’t relevant that my brother-in-law is Hispanic, my two business partners are black and Korean, and my wife is Jewish (the latter is both a religion and an ethnicity BTW).

I have friends of all races, ethnicities and sexual presences, and I’ve visited and done business in numerous countries. I love and respect people for who they are, not what they are or where they’re from. But I’m a registered Republican, so none of that matters. The reality is that when one adds my political leanings with my race and gender, I’m seen as nothing more than a parasite.

About 12 to 15 years ago Mike Wallace did a great interview with Morgan Freeman. Wallace asked about Black History Month. Morgan Freeman quickly answers that he thinks it’s “ridiculous.” Then, Mike Wallace asked how we’re going to “get rid of racism,” to which Morgan Freeman replies “stop talking about it.”

But that can’t happen.

The left has to keep it alive and well, because fear, hate and anger are immensely powerful forces and those flames must be fanned to ensure that, come election time, misinformed voters can be convinced that the Republican straw man is to blame for all of life’s woes. Take Virginia Korte’s non-discrimination ordinance for example. It doesn’t matter that there’s no evidence of any discrimination, she’s pushing it anyway. Insinuation is a very effective tool.

If I were to designate one room in my house as the “non-rape room,” what does that imply about the other rooms? Likewise, the lack of support for Ms. Korte’s ordinance can’t simply be attributed to a lack of discrimination — it can only mean that Scottsdale residents are bigots and homophobes. Right? Because when fear, hate and anger aren’t working you have to try door No. 4, which is guilt.

Lastly, I can’t end this without addressing the hubris of Nadia Mustafa’s comments. Who appointed her the authority on diversity? Oh, never mind, I forgot that she used to live in New York.

But honestly, could she get any more sanctimonious? I live in North Scottsdale, and I assure you that the reason I don’t leave my “bubble” has nothing to do with fearing my neighbors.

Editor’s note: Mr. Parker is a resident of Scottsdale