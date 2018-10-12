Perkel: Accountability, transparency is lacking in Prop. 305

I oppose Proposition 305 so-called Empowerment “Scholarship” Account expansion because it does not provide enough accountability or transparency to ensure taxpayer dollars are used to support Arizona children’s educational outcomes.

Further, ESA expansion will leave too many children behind when adequate, accountable investment in accessible public schools would be a better way to address our existing lack of education options for all Arizona children.

I’m a mother of two children with learning and developmental differences. As a special education parent, I manage challenges that appear impossible every day. I’ve spent hours, days and months pretending everything is okay as we navigated our children’s educational options inside the public district and public charter.

We’ve done our best to work with school staff to overcome our children’s academic, mental, and social challenges with “typical peers.”

Empowerment Scholarships Accounts have provided previously unavailable alternatives for families that have tried most available options.

The flexibility of ESAs is why they can work well. However, there is not enough accountability or transparency to ensure that tax dollars for ESAs support adequate and appropriate educational outcomes for Arizona children.

For these reasons, Proposition 305 is the wrong choice and I urge Scottsdale residents to join me in voting “no.”

Editor’s Note: Onida Perkel is a Scottsdale resident.