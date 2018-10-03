Phillips: just say ‘no’ to Proposition 127

I received my ballot info guide today and read about Proposition 127, the “Clean Air Mandate.”

I urge everyone to read it and see for yourself what a bad idea this would be. Starting out with making a constitutional amendment, this mandate, if passed, will change the Arizona Constitution.

This is no small matter. Changes to the Constitution need to be thoroughly vetted by all means as the consequences of a bad or unforeseen result could be disastrous yet unchangeable. This mandate is not just a mandate on APS, it is a mandate on all public service corporations that deliver energy to Arizonans.

It is not just a mandate on Maricopa County, but all of Arizona, including the smaller utilities that supply energy from Yuma to Flagstaff, Winslow to Sierra Vista. The measure seeks to enshrine very specific energy mandates dealing with how utilities generate power for their customers.

Article 3 of the brochure defines “Conventional Energy Source” as any non-renewable source, which included uranium, obviously the lifeblood of the Palo Verde Nuclear plant in the West Valley.

Because solar only generates energy when the sun is shining, utilities would be forced to maximize their solar generation during the day in order to meet the 50 percent mandate, leaving little room for energy from “base load” power plants like Palo Verde.

This analysis by the state of Arizona confirmed that Palo Verde will close in 2029 if Prop. 127 passes. Then utility rates in Maricopa County will skyrocket to unimaginable costs to consumers.

Editor's Note: Mr. Phillips is a member of Scottsdale City Council.