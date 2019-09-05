Phillips: Why I support bonds for Scottsdale’s infrastructure this time

Most of you know I have been a vocal opponent against past Scottsdale bond proposals. I felt those past plans would have burdened property owners, were too ambiguous and could have been accomplished through capital construction programs .

Guy Phillips

This time is different .

I am strongly supporting Questions 1, 2 and 3 on this November’s ballot .

Scottsdale has not had a meaningful bond program passed in more than 20 years, which means these new infrastructure investments will not raise your taxes but would continue what you’re already paying .

Secondary property taxes, which fund the bonds, are expected to go down with the previous bond debt being retired and Scottsdale property values going up, according to the City Treasurer’s Office .

Scottsdale’s strong economy also makes this the best time to invest in our city’s current quality of life and future prosperity and economic competitiveness . There are also big-ticket and important projects in Scottsdale that will never get done without voters approving the bonds on this November’s ballot . — Guy Phillips, Scottsdale councilman

We need to finish emergency repairs at Civic Center Plaza and create a new plaza that will add to Scottsdale’s cache. This has been a long time coming. I am looking forward to a world-class plaza we can all be proud of .

The same for Indian Bend Wash south of Thomas. This area is long overdue for a makeover that will raise property values and create a family friendly atmosphere for our residents .

The bonds will also help our first responders. Scottsdale voters have the opportunity through Questions 1, 2 and 3 to build new fire stations, upgrade the city’s 911 systems and renovate the City Jail, first responder training facilities and police stations .

The infrastructure investments will also expand our senior centers and make improvements at Pinnacle Peak Park, Cactus Pool and McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park . I really feel these projects can be the jewels of our city, support tourism and economic development and provide a renewed pride in Scottsdale for years to come. — Guy Phillips, Scottsdale councilman

A bond every 20 years for the good of the community is certainly something I can stand behind .

As long as I am on the Scottsdale City Council, I will continue being your watchdog to make sure you get what you pay for. If you love our city — and I know you do — please vote “yes” on all three questions. After all, there may be three questions but there is only ONE Scottsdale.

Editor's Note: Mr. Phillips is a member of Scottsdale City Council.