Residents Speak Out on Crawford announcing 2018 council run

*I believe it is more like six times the “charm.” Mr. Crawford feels he is a community leader for opposing the bar district. I would like to know what he has led that has accomplished anything for the downtown. He was sued for defamation of character by Shawn Yari who owns most of the bar district and now Crawford is Yari’s biggest proponent. Flip Flopping is not leadership. Mr. Crawford has shown his real character in Facebook attacks on people who he does not agree with over national political issues. This city can not afford to have unstable leadership! — Sandy Schenkat
*What a fortuitous opportunity to be able to express my opinion because Mr. Crawford blocked me from his Facebook page when I commented on a ruthless attack he made against a potential constituent. He commented that I attacked him because I like the Littlefields. I do very much but that has nothing to do with my opinion of Crawford’s attack against a citizen. I prefer not to know national political views of local politicians but Crawford certainly made it known what his views were saying Trump won and to get over it. He also posted a photo of himself on a horse with the headline “Deplorable Me.” That is tacky and has no place on the city council in my opinion. I am only interested in local issues regarding our beloved city. I do agree with Crawford if we decide to build a desert museum it should not be in the Preserve — Emily Austin
* Bill Crawford has saved three lives in Maricopa County over the last 12 years and he has been a volunteer with the Maricopa Sheriff’s Posse for over 10 years doing search and rescue of lost people. In 2012 Bill received national recognition by being inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame for his 40-plus years in the fitness industry, which is not a small accomplishment. I know for a fact that Bill has significantly helped many individuals who suffer from low back and neck pain thanks to his expertise with his amazing medical Med X machines at his Scottsdale strength training center, Basic Training. People from other countries have come to Scottsdale to train with him. I also know that Bill is a very hard worker and a person of great integrity. Bill Crawford, who is known for helping people, in his business and on his own personal time, is exactly the person I want watching out for me, my family, my friends, my neighbors and my community. It’s time that Bill be given a seat on the Scottsdale City Council — Tia Phillips
* Anyone who supports Mayor Jim Lane in his leadership as mayor is no one I wish to see elected to the council. The mistrust of Bill Crawford’s intentions became a reality when he dropped his mayoral candidacy and activity campaigned against Bob Littlefield. And, further there has not been a significant drop in criminal activity as he proposes since his endeavors with his Association to PDSQL organization — Patty Badenoch
* ”Mr. Crawford says he is a strong supporter of Mayor Lane, and if elected, he expects to join forces with the mayor in pursuing his political agenda.” No, thank you, Mr. Crawford. One Mayor Lane is quite enough. Also, it’s interesting that the comments supporting Mr. Crawford appear to be from people who don’t live here — Ms. Phillips from Colorado and the ubitquitous Tom Lane from Oregon, with the never-ending ideas of how Scottsdale should be run. I’ve asked before and I’ll ask again: what exactly is your connection to Scottsdale, Mr. Lane? — Steve Murphy
* Bill Crawford would be a great asset to the city council. His community service over the years has been phenomenal. As a volunteer for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Posse, he has served the state and our communities. Bill is a very successful business man, conscientious and hardworking. These asset would carry with him as our representative. Local businesses and residents would be represented honestly and fairly. Bill’s training career was highlighted and rewarded when he was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame. His dedication to the people at the gym, and to the people in the Scottsdale community is steadfast. Bill is committed to the people of Scottsdale and he would be a wonderful representative for all of us. — Kathy Livingston
* I could care less as to how competent Mr. Crawford is at fitness training as this hardly qualifies him to run city government. We need someone that is experienced and knowledgeable and has a firm understanding as to just what the challenges are regarding the city and it’s needs. Given that, Mr. Crawford is a six-time loser would suggest that the constituency has spoken loudly and clearly and that we do not desire to have Mr. Crawford on Council any more than we want the DDC/DE in our Preserve! No to both! — Laura Weaver
* Bill Crawford is a good man with integrity and he has worked selflessly on many projects in Scottsdale over the past 20 years. If you don’t know that then you haven’t been paying attention. We would be lucky to have him on Scottsdale City Council — James Watts
* Come back down to earth, people. Bill has worked tirelessly for the benefit of Scottsdale. You are not going to wave a magic wand and make utopia appear. He has worked against irresponsible commercial interests, and so created past obstacles opposing an easy election campaign. His record is exemplary in putting Scottsdale ahead of personal interest. These silly slanderous attacks by many of the partisan posters depend on the ignorance of the Scottsdale voter. Scottsdale won’t listen to slander and smear attempts this time. The new tax bill in Congress is expected to create many wealthy tax migrants from high tax states, so the stakes are higher than ever before here in Arizona, especially Scottsdale as our area is in the top four destinations for migration. We need a council of the best character we can get, those who can play in this competitive arena. Bill has national and international business experience as well. Let’s get to work and elect an effective, informed candidate we can be proud of, Bill Crawford. — Gar Vinyard
