Richard: Respect Our Scottsdale Schools when protesters rally on public grounds

As a parent of children who went to Coronado High School and as a Coronado High School alumnus, a picture may say a thousand words. Sadly, what happened at the last rally screams the wrong words.

Those two children and others who are standing on the Coronado High School sign. I understand it may have been a rally, but is that the picture you want to use to promote your social media page? The ROSS page does, with various changes to the image to shame others.

I support the right of people to rally. To rally is one thing, but to have your children stand on the school sign? That is incredibly insulting and unsafe. It may seem like a small thing, but Coronado High School is part of our community. When people decided it’s OK to start to stand on the sign, that action sends the wrong message. Our school does not need to be an object of scorn.

The ROSS group, and its public leader, Mr. Mike Norton, are sending the message that their voice is the loudest and most important. If they are contemptuous, it does not matter. That is not what gets change done.

What I see as a community member is a discourteous demonstration of contempt for my children’s school and my community. If social media warriors want to make statements, then do so in a respectful manner. All the above picture shows me is that parents are giving the OK for insulting another community.

Unity is hard to build today, and actions like that of ROSS send a clear message: they can disrespect anyone, divide and not unite. The right to rally is one thing, but to be discourteous to the community is another.

Editor’s note: Mr. Richard is a Scottsdale resident and member of the Coronado community