Robbins & Carpinelli: Scottsdale Charros support 15% school override

As schools go, so goes the future of our cities.

Dennis Robbins

That’s why we support education excellence and why we support the SUSD override.

For over 60 years, the Scottsdale Charros have been invested in SUSD through mentorship and programs. We know that SUSD is committed to providing the quality education our community expects.

The district must continue its tradition of excellence as one of the best districts in the state.

The override will be used to enable SUSD to attract the best teachers to deliver instruction that supports the kind of 21st Century educational programming to keep our schools in high demand, and our children well prepared for their future.

Rick Carpinelli

The override is intended to maintain class size and competitive teacher compensation, and funds programs like arts, music, world languages and athletics while supporting technology in the district.

This investment in our schools is important for our neighborhoods and the financial strength of our cities. With the support of teachers, family and community, students are rising to the challenge.

This is an all-mail ballot election. If you haven’t received your ballot in the mail yet, you should very shortly.

Please join us in voting yes for the SUSD M&O override.

Editor’s Note: Dennis Robbins is the executive director of Scottsdale Charros, and Rick Carpinelli is a Scottsdale Charros patron.