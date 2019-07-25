Robbins: Setting the record straight on Scottsdale quality of life bond pursuit

We wanted to set the record straight about a few things, including this year’s bond campaign, in response to Larry Heath’s commentary on July 23rd.

The 58 projects in Questions 1, 2 and 3 are needed because Scottsdale voters have not approved a major bond program since 2000. The infrastructure repairs and investments in senior centers, fire and police stations, parks and youth sports fields in the bond program are all overdue.

Dennis Robbins

Scottsdale drastically cut spending after the last economic slowdown. The city has continued to run a tight financial ship. Projects — such as repairs to the southern end of Indian Bend Wash, building new fire stations and installing bulletproof glass at police stations — might not get done at all without the bonds .

That’s why there is widespread and diverse support for Questions 1, 2 and 3 from all parts of Scottsdale. The investments in the bonds will boost Scottsdale’s quality of life and help our future prosperity.

We also wanted to correct a couple of other factual errors in Mr. Heath’s commentary.

Papago Plaza is a privately-owned development that is being redeveloped by a private developer hoping to re-energize the property. The city is not involved in its redevelopment. Mr. Heath mistakenly pointed to Papago Plaza when he should have referred to the ASU SkySong development across the street . — Dennis Robbins, Scottsdale community advocate

The car dealerships that left McDowell Road exited for more visible locations on freeways. The trend has happened in other cities. That was the only reason the dealerships relocated. McDowell Road is now seeing a new energy with the success of ASU SkySong and its creative and innovative technology companies .

We agree with the sentiment that Scottsdale does not need hyper-growth. What Scottsdale needs is smart growth and smart paths for its future such as the bonds .

Secondary property taxes, which fund the bonds, are also expected to go down even if the Questions 1, 2 and 3 all pass, according to the City Treasurer’s Office.

In 2000 Scottsdale voters approved $358 million worth of new infrastructure that was critical to maintaining the city’s high quality of life. From 2000 through 2007, the city spent those bond funds wisely along with what were then strong annual tax receipts. Unfortunately, the 2000 bonds and the economy both ran out at the same time. — Dennis Robbins, Scottsdale community advocate

During the recession, Scottsdale’s annual receipts dropped by as much as $50 million a year, leaving Scottsdale with no bond funds and not enough tax receipts to continue the capital improvement projects the city needed over the last decade.

This year’s package is $319 million, significantly less than the $450 million city officials say would be the amount that taxpayers would begin to see a slight increase in their secondary property taxes.

Questions 1, 2 and 3 fix our infrastructure, some of which is literally crumbling. The bonds invest in senior centers, public safety and parks. And most important , they invest in Scottsdale’s quality of life and future prosperity.

Editor’s note: Mr. Robbins is a former elected leader, community advocate and executive director of the Scottsdale Charros. He is co-chair of For The Best Scottsdale