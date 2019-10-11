Rogers: Scottsdale hasn’t passed a major bond program since Clinton was president

I started visiting Scottsdale with my parents in 1952 and moved here in 1995, and live in the northern part of the city.

I served as the president of our homeowners association and was the former chairman the Scottsdale Neighborhood Advisory Commission.

I have seen Scottsdale’s evolution into a very special community that appeals to tourists, businesses and residents (both existing and new ones).

What I have not seen in a very long time is a major bond program approved by Scottsdale voters.

The last time that happened was 2000 — 19 years ago.

To put that in perspective, iPhones, Facebook, Netflix and Twitter did not even exist. Bill Clinton was president. Larry Fitzgerald was in high school.

That time span has also left Scottsdale with pressing infrastructure needs.

Some of our infrastructure — including Civic Center Plaza and the dam and lakes at the southern end of Indian Bend Wash — is literally broken or breaking down. Scottsdale’s first responders need better training facilities and upgrades to 9-1-1 emergency systems.

Our youth sports teams and young athletes need more fields and pool time and many of them face long waiting lists and backlogs to practice or play games in Scottsdale.

Now, we can fix what’s broken and invest in our future.

Questions 1, 2 and 3 on the Nov. 5 ballot directly address that laundry list of overdue needs. They also do it in a responsible way that is smart for taxpayers.

I am particularly impressed with the economics of the bond proposals.

The $319 million, 58-project infrastructure program won’t negatively impact citizens’ pocketbooks. Secondary property taxes, which fund the city bonds, are expected to still go down even if all three questions are approved, according to Scottsdale’s City Treasurer.

A fiscally responsible investment program, the retirement of obligations from the last bond program and increased property values are projected to decrease secondary property taxes, which are already a small slice of overall levies.

Scottsdale’s Citizens Bond Oversight Committee is in place to provide safeguards and make sure the city is spending voter approved money properly and wisely.

That gives me confidence in the infrastructure investments.

Scottsdale is a special community. Let’s keep it that way by voting yes on Questions 1, 2 and 3.

Editor’s Note: Robert G. Rogers is a Scottsdale resident and serves on the Steering Committee of For The Best Scottsdale.