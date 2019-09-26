Rogers: Stop! Don’t kill the messenger

I have read with arched eyebrows the ongoing jabs at former Scottsdale City Councilman David Smith.

Robert G. Rogers

Mr. Smith has incurred the wrath of letter-writers, online-commenters, and opinion-scribes. All, apparently, because he has had the gall to accuse those who spearheaded the successful 2018 campaign to halt development of a Desert Discovery Center of violating political campaign laws.

The sum and substance of the criticisms of the complaints of Mr. Smith, who lost his City Council position in the 2018 election, is that he’s a sore loser.

Sore loser or not, he has filed carefully and compellingly articulated allegations of wrongdoing.

And the alleged offenders seem unable or unwilling to contest the merits of the complaints, other than to besmirch the character of Mr. Smith.

It’s an old tactic. If you can’t abide the message, kill the messenger.

That isn’t likely to work in this case, which will be resolved by an independent arbiter of the underlying facts and applicable laws.

But now comes a new twist in this soap opera-like saga.

Newly elected City Councilwoman Solange Whitehead puts pen to paper and tells the Scottsdale City Manager — whose job security depends on the acquiescence of Ms. Whitehead and her other City Council colleagues — to see to it that consideration of Mr. Smith’s complaints be “dropped immediately.”

In a follow-up message to the city manager she bluntly states (again in writing, foolishly enough), “I want this dropped.”

She concludes with a do-it-or-else admonition: “The City can either drop this quietly or we can choose to poke the public’s hornet’s nest.” A clever turn of phrase, albeit inane and reckless.

O.K., the councilwoman’s carelessness may not amount to an impeachable offense, but the plain meaning of her language leaves little to the imagination and nothing to be interpreted or deciphered. She seems clearly at odds with the spirit of the codes of ethical behavior that city employees and office holders, elected and appointed, swear to adhere to.

I doubt many in this regrettably apathetic jurisdiction of ours are following any of this. But they should.

An honest charge of serious wrongdoing has been lodged and been certified as being worthy of adjudication. Character assassination and disregard of commonsense ethical standards should have no place in the resolution of conflicts impinging on the governance of our city.

Editor’s Note: Mr. Rogers is a resident of Scottsdale.