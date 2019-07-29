Rosequist: The life-and-death value of car seat safety

As a first-time parent, there are a litany of worries, concerns and safety issues that consume your mind during the nine long months you’re expecting your little one .

By the time this article is published, my husband and I will be submersed in the inaugural weeks of wonderful, exhausting parenthood.

In the weeks leading up to the birth of our new daughter, car seat safety was amongst one of those safety issues I was reading up on. Just before she was born, I took advantage of the local fire department’s program to check our car seat installation — and I am sure glad I did!

Each year, approximately 1,800 children under the age of 14 lose their lives as the result of a motor vehicle crash; and another 280,000 children are injured.

We picked out a new, highly-rated stroller/car seat duo that we were both confident in. As our due date neared, we installed the car seat base into the backseat following the directions included in the handbook .

Hook this here, click that there, strap it in.

From my job with the paper, I was aware of the program Scottsdale Fire Department offered, and looked up my hometown Mesa Fire Department to see if they offered a similar program. They did — and their statics of poorly installed car seats was startling. — Melissa Rosequist, northeast valley news editor

According to Mesa Fire Department, three of four car seats are incorrectly installed. And, the ScottsdaleAZ.gov website claims only 15% of child car seats are properly installed.

Long story short, just before Harper was born I went to a free appointment to have our car seat checked by the fire department. I was confident in having followed the installation instructions, but wanted peace of mind .

Turns out, the installation was correct but it could have been better — much better.

The fireman and I went over more than one method to install the car seat, best practices, best location in the vehicle for the seat and other tips and tricks. I left the fire station feeling grateful and calmed, knowing if an unfortunate vehicle collision were to happen, my little one would be as safe as possible — and safer than she would be had I not had the seat checked .

Regardless of how safe the seat you purchase is, non of it matters if it is poorly installed in your backseat. In Scottsdale, the city’s public safety personnel provide car seat inspections by appointment at scottsdalefire.fullslate.com.

Visit Scottsdaleaz.gov/fire/car-seat-inspections for a list of tips to make sure your seat is installed correctly and to contact other agencies who can help.

Northeast Valley News Editor Melissa Rosequist can be e-mailed at mrosequist@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/mrosequist_.