Ross: My thoughts on the Scottsdale Museum Square proposal

It may be hard to believe but for those of us who have been around the past 60-plus years remember when Scottsdale’s urban core was in decline.
We are not immune to disruption in the economy or events taking place throughout the world. It is easy to forget what has made this place we call home so special.
With all the growth taking place, it is important to find a balance.
The Museum Square project in Downtown Scottsdale is a template for how stakeholders; developers, local businesses, community organizations, and government officials have worked collaboratively to integrate a large mixed-use project yet preserve the areas distinctive past
Working together, the stakeholders recognized the cultural value that Greasepaint Youtheatre, the Community Players
In the case of Museum Square
Squarethe discourse has focused on height and parking. Neither one of these issues is the fault of the project developer or architect; in fact, the city’s General Plan increased density in the downtown area. The increase in density has been provided for in certain areas within the downtown.
This has been studied, debated, approved and published by the council. Parking
The Museum Square project will add value, people, and sales to the downtown without a proportionate increase in vehicular traffic. The walkability of
The development has multiple components and uses and is designed for pedestrian access at numerous points. This is a project specifically designed for a city that has more people living, working, and visiting with more foot traffic than ever before.
Serving as a member of the Greasepaint board, I applaud the developer's willingness to embrace the city's character and culture and incorporate it into the development. For those of you that may wonder what's in it for me… the preservation and expansion of Scottsdale Community Players, Stagebrush Theater, The Greasepaint Youtheatre, The Scottsdale Artist School and the Museum of the West.
StagebrushTheater, The Greasepaint Youtheatre, The Scottsdale Artist School and the Museum of the West.
We are blessed to live in a city
Do they always get it right … probably not but I would like to believe it’s not due to lack of sensitivity or empathy to those that see things differently.
Editor’s note: Mr. Ross is a Scottsdale native, a commercial real estate advisor and chairman of the Greasepaint Youtheatre Board of Directors