Ross: My thoughts on the Scottsdale Museum Square proposal

It may be hard to believe but for those of us who have been around the past 60-plus years remember when Scottsdale’s urban core was in decline.



Lance Ross

We are not immune to disruption in the economy or events taking place throughout the world. It is easy to forget what has made this place we call home so special.

With all the growth taking place, it is important to find a balance.

The Museum Square project in Downtown Scottsdale is a template for how stakeholders; developers, local businesses, community organizations, and government officials have worked collaboratively to integrate a large mixed-use project yet preserve the areas distinctive past .

Working together, the stakeholders recognized the cultural value that Greasepaint Youtheatre, the Community Players Stagebrush Theater, the Scottsdale Artist School and the Museum of the West offer the public .

In the case of Museum Square the discourse has focused on height and parking. Neither one of these issues is the fault of the project developer or architect; in fact, the city's General Plan increased density in the downtown area. The increase in density has been provided for in certain areas within the downtown.

This has been studied, debated, approved and published by the council. Parking on the other hand has been a topic and concern for many years and likely will remain a topic of conversation for years to come.

The Museum Square project will add value, people, and sales to the downtown without a proportionate increase in vehicular traffic. The walkability of a downtown is one of the reasons people move or prefer to stay closer to the arts, theaters and services. What may be overlooked by some is the new level of street activation and connectivity throughout the downtown core that may result from the Museum Square project .

The development has multiple components and uses and is designed for pedestrian access at numerous points. This is a project specifically designed for a city that has more people living, working, and visiting with more foot traffic than ever before.

Serving as a member of the Greasepaint board, I applaud the developer's willingness to embrace the city's character and culture and incorporate it into the development. For those of you that may wonder what's in it for me… the preservation and expansion of Scottsdale Community Players Stagebrush Theater, The Greasepaint Youtheatre, The Scottsdale Artist School and the Museum of the West.

We are blessed to live in a city were elected officials and staff are accessible and committed to listening to the public’s concerns and suggestions. Under the best of circumstances these folks are making difficult decisions to retain our heritage, cope with change and embrace the progressions that allow for a healthier, prosperous environment that is a socially and culturally connected place to call home.

Do they always get it right … probably not but I would like to believe it’s not due to lack of sensitivity or empathy to those that see things differently.

Editor’s note: Mr. Ross is a Scottsdale native, a commercial real estate advisor and chairman of the Greasepaint Youtheatre Board of Directors