Schenkat: City Council debate at Scottsdale City Hall is a must-attend event

The upcoming debate with five City Council candidates is being hosted by the Scottsdale Independent at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 1 at City Hall. This is a must attend or watch on Cox Channel 11.

All voters need to be informed to select the best representative as their voices on the city council. I believe Terrance Thornton will be objective in his questioning of the candidates and will not show bias.

I believe the Independent has become a voice for the citizens. The Independent does allow for comments and publishes many opinions from all viewpoints, so I think this is the most democratic news we can read in Scottsdale.

I have seen video of a recent council candidate debate, which I found rather alarming. Mr. Smith’s discussion of Dark Money implied that the 37,608 citizens of Scottsdale who signed a petition to get Prop. 420 on the ballot were backed by Dark Money.

A “yes” vote on Prop. 420 will change the Charter language and ultimately prevent the Desert EDGE, a tourist attraction, from being built in our Preserve. My concern is that dark money is usually considered sinister, but the motive of the citizens in Scottsdale is transparent and not sinister.

I certainly hope Mr. Smith restates his opinion. Mr. Smith and Littlefield know what Dark Money is. They both were victims of Scottsdale Strong and Scottsdale United back in 2014. Those PACs were supported by proponents of Light Rail.

I am hoping that Mr. Smith will change his opinion and explain that he is in support of the efforts of all the petition signers. Mr. Smith ran on a platform in 2014 that he would be the voice of the people and he would look out for the citizens’ interests.

I believed him because he was not supported by developer or bar district money. We do have two candidates who are definitely supported by that kind of funding. Ms. Milhaven and Crawford have large donations and big campaigns because of developer and bar district funding. Just witnessing all the street signs makes you realize that these two candidates have more money than the other three candidates.

My vote will be to re-elect Kathy Littlefield and David Smith (If Mr. Smiths retracts his statements.) My third choice will be Solange Whitehead. It is time that the citizens make their voices heard on city council. It is time that Scottsdale government work like a democracy.

Monday evening will give the citizens, hopefully, a better understanding of who is running to represent them.

Our city has many issues which will adversly affect our standard of living if we do not pay attention and get the right people elected. We are in need of $810 Million to fix our infrastructure. I am sure that issue will be part of the debate on Monday.

We all live a city with a world class reputation for quality living. We must keep it that way and we must vote for those who will work to keep Scottsdale special.

Editor’s note: Ms. Schenkat is a resident of Scottsdale and longtime community advocate