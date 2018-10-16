Schenkat: finance reports reveal top Scottsdale City Council candidate fundraisers

The quarterly campaign finance reports were posted to the city website yesterday.

It is apparent to all that the developers and bar owners have plenty of money to buy this election and have made the maximum contributions.

Ms. Milhaven is in the lead with $102,019. All citizens can review those reports to see who has contributed. Mr. Crawford comes in second with $88,708. The largest contributors to both of these candidates come from well know leaders of the community with those donating the maximum amounts of $6,350 from both husband and wife.

It is very eye opening to review these reports and all voters should be aware that City Council races are really bought and paid for by those who want to influence the City Council. The City Council members only make $18,000 annually so it is obvious that these large contributions certainly benefit the contributors.

So the point is, do the citizens vote because the street corners are filled with big signs for the candidates? Do they vote because of direct mailers and ads? Do they vote because they have personally met the candidate or attended a debate and like what that candidate says?

My bet is that the big money folks in the bar district and the developers buy the election.

It is time for that to stop and in this election citizens should vote for the candidates who listen to them and their concerns. Kathy Littlefield has proven that she will work for the citizens since 2014. Solange Whitehead is working for the citizens already and continues personally meeting and knocking on doors asking for their vote.

So, it is time for the citizens to take back their city government with citizen friendly candidates. Do not let the big signs, big mailers, Republican robocalls sway you. This city can not afford to be run by special interests who just want to build higher and more dense buildings and who what to expand the bar district.

It is time for the citizens to vote for those who will represent their interests. A total of 37,608 people signed the petition to get Proposition 420 on the ballot. The citizens have spoken and now the remainder of the citizens need to “Vote Yes for Prop. 420” or the developers and special interest will take over the Sonoran Preserve, which all citizens have paid a billion dollars for.

The key to my message is that citizens need to take responsibility for their city. Do not let those candidates buy a seat on the council and then have them say they represent the citizens. Money talks and it is speaking very loudly.

Citizens have the opportunity to take back their power in city government. Send in your early ballot by Oct. 29 or vote Nov. 6. Our city council needs to represent the people not just the developers and bar owners.

