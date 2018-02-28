Schenkat: I challenge the notion of democracy driving Scottsdale City Council

There is no democracy in Scottsdale government.
The citizens have no choice when they elect the mayor and council. Those who represent the citizens as a majority vote are bought and paid for by special interests like the bar district owners, developers and the tourism industry.
Boards and commission members are selected who agree with the council. When a citizen is appointed to an advisory board, who does not go with the flow, that person’s comments are ignored. The council votes then without real knowledge or insight into situations that affect us all.
The citizens are trying to prove they still need to be heard and many are knocking themselves out by relentless petition signing requesting a vote of citizens against the DDC/Desert Edge project. This project which was supported by council majority with $1.7 million to make it happen in the Preserve also seem to want to spend an additional $68.8 million to build it.
Bed tax funding has been appropriated to borrow the money to build the DDC/DE — more debt for the citizens. That is funding which will take away from promoting our existing tourist attractions.
While there is no proven evidence that this commercial attraction in the Preserve would attract more tourists, it is the special interest group who really want this despite the statistics the General Fund would have to help subsidize it annually similar to WestWorld, Scottsdale Arts and Scottsdale Museum of the West. How much more can our General Fund expend?
Meanwhile, the CIP Budget committee has identified $800 Million in infrastructure needs for the city. Where will this money come from? Suggestions are: general obligation bond, sales tax increase, storm water damage income increase and property tax increase. When will this city start to pay off its debts and really balance its budget?
When will leadership represent the citizens rather than doing a major spin as was recently witnessed in the State of the City Address? A mayor who praised the now dismissed school superintendent.
She has now been dismissed for alleged collusion and misrepresentation of huge financial expenditures. The same mayor who now is supporting “flip flopping” Bill Crawford for council in 2018.
We receive anonymous blogs sponsored by the same politicians who belittle citizen efforts on all fronts. The greed of our politicians seem to be beating the citizens up and killing off our population.
We have experienced two murders and a mysterious death in our downtown in the last few weeks? What is going on?
Scottsdale is now in the headlines for these gruesome acts in our “front yard.” How can the citizens take back their city? Signing the Preserve petition is a small, but important attempt at taking back our government.
Do not allow your city to become anytown USA because of lack of involvement. It is time to pay attention to what is really happening and who is making bad decisions for us all.
Get involved in this 2018 election!