Schenkat: rampant Scottsdale political signs are unnecessary

Do you ever wonder why some cities allow these disgusting signs to block their right of ways? Who really wants these signs?

If you want to get away from the sign pollution, take a drive through beautiful Paradise Valley. That lovely town does not allow right of way signs.

Do you have to be uber-wealthy to prevent this signage abuse?

It is obvious that their is a misinterpretation of the Arizona Revised Statute 16-1019 from our city leaders. That law allows signs to be installed 60 days prior to the primary election and you would think it would be for primary races only.

Those candidates who do not win in the primary have to remove their signs after Aug. 28, which would have given plenty of time for city council candidates to put up their signs. That would have eliminated so much sign clutter on so many of our street corners.

The audacity of Mr. Crawford to get out one day in advance of the allowed timing by the city is despicable. Mr. Crawford felt the need to get the best locations possible, but the city will not penalize him despite the many complaints filed. Why have laws if they can be broken by a very aggressive candidate. Who really runs this city after all?

While ARS 33-1808 allows signs to be posted on private property 71 days in advance of the election, with primary or general election date, signs are popping up everywhere. HOAs are able to hold their residents accountable, so that only primary candidate signs are allowed now until Aug. 28 and three days thereafter.

After that date, city council race signs can be put up on HOA properties. So get ready for Nov. 6. We will continue to see more signs clutter in our right of ways, lawns and in HOA communities.

Additional issues related to sign pollution are ex-Sheriff Joe and Michelle Ugenti-Rita. Sheriff Joe markets himself as Sheriff Joe for Senate. Despite many complaints about this misrepresentation, no one agency wants to hold Joe Arpaio accountable for this misleading advertising. He is former sheriff, not current sheriff.

Then we have Michelle Ugenti-Rita who puts up multiple signs in one location and on city railings. It is a full-time job keeping city code enforcement notified about all these sign violations. If Scottsdale would adopt the same ordinance that Paradise Valley has instituted, we would not have to be subjected to this sign pollution on almost every street corner.

Ms. Schenkat is a resident of Scottsdale.