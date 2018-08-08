Schenkat: recent D.C. trip further emboldens my justice-for-all pursuit

I was a panel speaker July 30 at the Dirksen Senate Building in Washington, D.C.

As an invitee to the panel with three attorneys, I spoke about my participation during the past five years on Scottsdale’s Judicial Appointments Advisory Board. The topic was “Judicial Discretion — Problems with Institutional Accountability of Court Disciplinary Systems.”

As the first panel member to speak, I shared my experiences and personal knowledge of how the judicial system operates in Scottsdale. My whistle blowing story related to my board member position when I discovered what I believed to be embezzlement at the Venetian Condominiums.

The retaliation by my fellow board members resulted in my incarceration for 19 hours in Scottsdale city jail. After that experience, I spent two years in the court system attempting to prove my innocence against the board members’ perjury.

My conviction of a criminal misdemeanor was eventually “set aside” in 2014. Covering up corruption through the justice system is the topic I have been pursuing since that time. This D.C. panel of whistle blowers consisted of experienced, thoughtful and courageous leaders in the national judicial reform movement.

“Independence Vs. Accountability” was discussed related to the judicial system in the U.S. How our democracy is affected by lack of internal court accountability was pursued by this panel. Arizona Sen. John Kavanagh has suggested that I could help him with his bill to separate the powers of city council’s employment of city judges in November for the 2019 state legislature.

We plan to meet after the election to pursue this bill.

After the three-day conference with horrific stories by whistle blowers across the nation regarding veterans affairs, sexual harassment, office of special council, guardianship, public school systems, and justice, the panel speakers were invited to a dinner hosted by Andrew Kreig and Jack Levine at the National Press Club where whistle blowers continued to connect and share ideas for solutions.

My week in the D.C. area concluded by attending two hours at the Manafort trial in a federal courthouse in Alexandria, VA. That eye-opening experience has brought further realization to the impact of my participation as a whistle blower.

I plan to continue my pursuit of justice for all through Homeowners Associations’ reform work and judicial accountability in the future in Scottsdale and the nation.

CBS News has produced three episodes called Whistler Blower with Judge Alex (Alex Ferrer) as host. This show has shed the spotlight on how important whistle blowing has become in our country to disclose fraud, corruption and crime. The real life “David vs. Goliath” stories are helping combat injustices throughout our nation.

Editor’s note: Ms. Schenkat is a Scottsdale resident and community advocate