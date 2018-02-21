Schenkat: the unsung heroes of Scottsdale tourism

The true unsung heroes of the tourism business are the hundreds of concierges who serve their guests in the hotels and resorts throughout the Valley of the Sun.
Their job is to anticipate the needs of their visitors and follow through to give them the best experience possible. The concierges learn about all of the attractions that are offered to the 9 million tourists that visit Scottsdale annually and the millions more visiting surrounding valley cities.
They then share this wealth of knowledge with these visitors. They can help make a great vacation even better with their kindness and attention to details of exceptional vacation planning.
Through the Valley of the Sun Concierge Network and the National Concierge Association, these professionals meet and learn about the latest and greatest in their industry.
Both organizations have had meetings during the past week and have been very receptive to hearing about the Scottsdale Arts District. Merchants and city entities in the Scottsdale Arts District have recently produced a new brochure listing 92 attractions including numerous art galleries, restaurants, interior design shops, fashion boutiques and the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Performing Arts Center and the Scottsdale Museum of the West.
This brochure has been distributed to over 30 hotels and resorts in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Cave Creek and Carefree.
At recent events, Pejman Gallery gave an incredible Giclée as a drawing prize to the Valley of the Sun Concierge Network meeting held at the Camelback Inn. Paul Scott Gallery also gave an exciting original oil painting to the drawing winner at the National Concierge Association meeting held at the McCormick Country club.
These concierges were very excited to hear about the new branding of Scottsdale’s Old Town and the arts district. Tourist flock from all parts of the U.S. and overseas during our winter months to find that Scottsdale is truly a unique city with great arts and culture.
Internationally, Scottsdale is ranked in the Top 10 for Arts Destinations. Scottsdale’s ArtWalk has been in existence for over 40 years with millions of visitors enjoying the Thursday night ArtWalks since its inception.
An international concierge organization will be visiting Scottsdale in the summer of 2019. This will be an opportunity for Scottsdale to really shine as a world class destination. It is expected that recommendations from hundreds of those visiting concierges, who will be touring our city and seeing first hand all that Scottsdale offers, will lead to a tremendous impact on Scottsdale’s tourism business for years to come.
Editor’s note: Ms. Schenkat is a resident of Scottsdale and community advocate