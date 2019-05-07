Schenkat: Voice of Scottsdale reason ought to shape bond debate

The POP PAC (Protect Our Preserve Political Action Committee) has nothing to do with the bond package.



Sandy Schenkat

Do not think that POP has the power nor wants the responsibility of convincing the voters to vote for the bond package.



This vote is being addressed by a new PAC organized by Jason Rose.



While it is critical to the city to pass this bond, there is no relationship between what the Protect our Preserve people did and what is being done on the bond PAC.



It appears there is confusion because of Jason Alexander who is NO DDC. Jason has said he is for the bonds but there are implications being made that he can hold the bond hostage per Linda Milhaven through his group.



The last I checked Jason had about 500 followers on No DDC. He did get a couple of thousand signatures and was fourth in order of those who got signatures. He is not the spokesperson for POP PAC nor for the 70,000 voters who voted for Prop 420.



Granted he has presented himself as the spokesperson at many council meetings and now is using this success with the Prop 420 as his platform for change on the city council.



This is almost “fake news” and real deception on his part. I have attended political meetings where he has implied his great success will help him as a candidate for city council.



This is a false and misleading representation. Citizens need to know that the bond issue can not be held hostage by any groups. There will be people who do not understand the needs of the city and who do not want a bond.



Those people perhaps do not even realize that their taxes will remain the same. This will be explained by the bond committee in more detail.



I have attended many Capital Improvement Project meetings in 2018 and understand the dire straights this city is in. We need to raise that $319 million to keep our city in good working order.



We actually have a need of $810 million worth of projects but are taking the path of least resistance to improve the most important issues first.



Do not be fooled by people who want to run our city on false pretenses.



Jason Alexander and Mike Norton have not been involved in city issues very long. We need committed people who have history in this city and are seasoned political figures to run for city council. There are several who are intending to run and we will have many good choices in 2020.



When a person misrepresents, I find that alarming.



The media has been misled and there are no organized groups who are against the bonds.



This implied threat is an error and certainly the people who worked diligently on protecting our preserve have not spoken against the bonds in any formal manner. They were aligned for one purpose. They are not aligned nor organized to defeat the bonds.



It is amazing how the rumor mill works in this city with all the anonymous blogs. Let us look at the facts and study the bond package objectively and move forward in November of 2019 with a successful bond package to keep up the standards we all expect this world class city to be.



The constant bickering and abuse by the newbies who think they know more than citizens who diligently attend meetings and pay attention, is beyond acceptable.



Let the bond committee promote the bond package without any threats or pettiness.



Editor’s Note: Sandy Schenkat is a Scottsdale resident and citizen activist.