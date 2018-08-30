Schild: I filed as a SUSD write-in candidate to give voters a choice

I believe voters in the Scottsdale school district want an election.

Some past elections have been canceled due to lack of competition. This year voters were hopeful after four candidates declared.

Dr. Rhoden dropped out before filing. Recently, Jann-Michael Greenburg’s campaign forced Michael Peabody off the ballot. Although I have little sympathy for people who do not follow campaign finance laws, Peabody was the better choice.

Greenburg is backed by Michael Norton who has an agenda to close schools I do not believe is in the district’s best interests. He has no prior school board experience and very little life experience. He and his father are obviously willing to sling mud to further his political aspirations.

It’s the reason I decided to run as a write-in candidate for this unpaid volunteer position — to give voters a choice.

So-called 21st Century politics has turned the internet into an ugly place. I know what Norton and his followers think of me. Norton is a social media troll and I expect him and his cronies to attack me.

For the record, almost everything they say about me is a lie. If you have a question for or about me, ask me.

I was a member of the Scottsdale school board from 2003 through 2006. I oversaw reconstruction of the district’s high schools. Under my guidance, the board reviewed all documents associated with all bond expenditures. Every project was completed on time and budget. There were no allegations of procurement or open meeting violations. Community members interacted with the District to ensure each community’s unique history was preserved.

I pushed for teacher raises that were given annually and in one year were substantial (10 percent). I met regularly with SEA representatives and ensured teachers had a voice in the process. I pushed the administration to make concessions to ensure teachers were respected and compensated fairly.

I have incomparable experience. I participated in a nationwide superintendent search and was the driving force behind providing the board with procurement training from an attorney, establishing a legal department for the district that saved $500,000 in the first year, and hiring an auditor that oversaw construction of the high schools.

Last time, I delivered on my promise to visit every school in the district within six months and respond to all inquiries from the community. I was the first board member to have a website and routinely published editorials to keep the community informed.

I have been an attorney for 35 years and have the knowledge to do the job correctly. I have hands-on experience with procurement and school law, have worked as an employment lawyer, have a firm grasp on district policies, and know what the board can and cannot do. I am capable of monitoring the district’s compliance with the Attorney General’s mandates.

As a member of Scottsdale’s Neighborhood Enhancement Commission for six years, I had the opportunity to interact with people in our vibrant neighborhoods. I remain committed to preserving every community’s unique history and recognize how important a school is to the vitality of neighborhoods.

Since retiring in 2014, I obtained a master’s degree in urban ministry and volunteer for organizations that support children. Currently, I mentor students at one of Scottsdale’s Title 1 schools, teach Sunday school at a homeless shelter, and buy books for the children and teachers. I also volunteer as a Downtown Ambassador and Neighborhood Services mediator which is rewarding because I help neighbors resolve their differences.

I realize running as a write in candidate is more difficult, but most of you vote by mail. If you write in my name for Scottsdale school board and connect the arrow, I promise I will dedicate the next four years to improving your neighborhood public schools. Thank you.

Editor’s Note: Christine Schild is a resident of Scottsdale and former member of the Scottsdale School Board and Scottsdale Neighborhood Enhancement Commission. Contact her at Schild4SUSD@gmail.com.