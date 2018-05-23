Scott: death of dolphin should raise more questions about Dolphinaris operation

Dolphinaris Arizona was a sneaky, stealthy project of deception from the start, shrouded in mystery and rolled out in a way and in a location outside public input. Dolphins shipped here in FedEx crates to live — and die — in swimming pools.

Two dead in less than two years; that’s entertainment? Shame on anyone financially supporting this abuse.

After the death of Bodie last year at only 7 years of age, business has gone on as usual at Dolphinaris Arizona.

Even that death was shrouded in mystery; it only came out via a leak one month after Bodie’s death. Now we have a second death, Alia, 10, who died May 22, 2018, and who only lived 25 percent of a bottlenose average life span.

At what point do we put ethics and human decency ahead of corporate profit? Dolphinaris must close its doors, and the public has the obligation to help make that happen.

