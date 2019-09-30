Scottsdale Councilwomen: We support SUSD’s 15% override this November

Pictured from left are Scottsdale Councilwomen Linda Milhaven, Solange Whitehead and Virginia Korte. (File photos)

The strongest communities are the ones in which residents collaborate to achieve common goals.

In Scottsdale, that has contributed to making our city one of the most livable and successfully run cities in the entire country.

Working together has helped build a strong economy, attract and retain businesses and generate jobs that keep our taxes some of the lowest in the Valley.

In addition, our commitment to collaboration has contributed to the Scottsdale Unified School District being able to create quality schools. In fact SUSD is one of the most highly rated school districts in Arizona.

Studies consistently show that quality schools, like those in SUSD, can increase property values as much as 15% and also enhance surrounding neighborhoods.

We believe it is essential to continue supporting our quality schools that provide high-caliber education in order for our children to excel and succeed.

Renewal of the SUSD budget override, which does not increase the current tax rate, is also critical to keeping our teachers’ salaries competitive, so the school district is able to employ the most highly qualified educators. But most importantly, renewing the override will continue giving students the excellent education they deserve and we expect.

In addition, the budget override will:

Keep full day kindergarten;

Maintain current class sizes;

Retain music, arts, world languages, athletic programs and extra curricular activities; and

Continue an emphasis on technology.

We all agree: Voting yes to renew the SUSD budget override this fall is not only a wise investment in our schools, teachers and students, it’s a worthwhile endowment for the future of Scottsdale.

Editor’s Note: Virginia Korte, Solange Whitehead and Linda Milhaven are members of the Scottsdale City Council.