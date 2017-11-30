Scottsdale residents Speak Out on Councilman Smith re-election pursuit

Speak Out Scottsdale, which is presented by the Scottsdale Independent Newspaper, provides a sampling of the many views and opinions posted by our readers in response to stories that have appeared here.
In response to the story, “David Smith sets out upon 2018 Scottsdale City Council re-election campaign,” this is what your fellow Scottsdale residents are saying:
•The phrase “Fiscal Conservative” has a definition that Councilman Smith has not earned this past four years. He has consistently funded and moved forward a $68 Million Desert Edge/DDC proposal that our City does not need, does not want, and can not afford. His vote to deny a public vote on the Desert Edge/DDC and use Preserve tax dollars breaks his 2014 campaign promise to: support the DDC only if there is community support and require a voter approved bond for the construction costs. He also wrote in 2014 that “there is no defensible interpretation” for using Preserve tax dollars to construct the DDC — Solange Whitehead
•Scottsdale seems to be for sale to the highest bidder right now and most voters I know are appalled at the vistas being eradicated by the developers. Where is the water going to come from ?? Voters are also paying close attention to the desert discovery entertainment center. As you raise money, please be aware where it comes from — Cheryl Dubois
•“Tough financial times if infrastructure continues to be ignored” while spending $75 million to black top the Preserve for an entertainment center — John Ray
•Councilman Smith has been advocating the removal of the Preserve Sales Tax from groceries as a condition of his possible support for the Desert Edge project. Estimates from City Staff are that this would reduce the Preserve Tax fund (being used to build the Desert Edge) by approximately $39 MIL. Mr. Smith makes no mention of how this deficit would be made up…..where would this additional $39 MIL would come from for the estimated $70 Mil cost of the Desert Edge? Not exactly a minor oversight. Anyone with a professional background in Finance should not be willing to overlook such a significant detail…. it’s fiscally irresponsible to propose something that will result in a nearly $40 MIL deficit without understanding where the money will come from to make up for this deficit. Councilman Smith, you’ll have to do a better job of reconciling the numbers to be considered “fiscally responsible” — Andrea Keck
•Councilman Smith has been a leader in highlighting the city’s infrastructure needs — Barry Graham
•Smith talks a good game. Talk is cheap. Smith promised people a public vote on the DDC in 2014. What has Smith accomplished in fixing our infrastructure, besides talk? — Jason Alexander
