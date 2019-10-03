Serena: My vote will put Scottsdale students, teachers first

I graduated from Saguaro High School in 2003. In fact I still live within walking distance of the campus.

My years as a “Sabercat” helped shape who I have become today. My teachers and coaches instilled in me the importance of giving back to the community. They taught us that making a difference takes hard work and dedication. Often times, they explained, we need to put others before ourselves.

Next month we have the chance to put our Scottsdale Unified School District’s students and teachers first by voting yes for the SUSD Budget Override. Doing that isn’t just a matter of principle, it’s making a good investment — because maintaining the quality of our schools helps increase our property values, and also enhances our neighborhoods.

I know that our school district recently had issues surrounding its leadership. I believe those days are over and SUSD is back on track.

The Governing Board has the school district headed in the right direction once again, which includes passing the budget override.

Renewing the budget override, which doesn’t change our property tax rate, provides the school district with about $19 million a year. If voters fail to do that, funding for SUSD will automatically be reduced by $6.5 million a year.

I believe that’s something we shouldn’t allow to happen.

It’s also important for voters to know that all budget override funds stay in SUSD.

I intend to put our students and teachers first by voting yes on the SUSD budget override on my ballot.

Editor’s Note: Christian Serena is a resident of Scottsdale.