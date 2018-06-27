Shapiro: next SUSD superintendent ought to spark organizational paradigm shift

Our community agrees our next Superintendent needs to be an enthusiastic and charismatic consensus builder and team player. We have no tolerance for a leadership style or attitude of “my way or the highway.”

The search needs to be strategic and courageous.

No. 1: Look for a candidate who is confident in their ability to achieve results. That’s the candidate who doesn’t ask for or need a golden parachute or guaranteed employment contract.

That’s the candidate who would never worry about being terminated because of an innate ability to demonstrate their value on a daily basis.

Think about that paradigm shift. Instead of our community worrying about another termination and costly contract buyout, we’d be looking for incentives and rewards for outstanding performance and results.

No. 2: Look for a candidate, without compromising qualifications, who possesses local knowledge along with plenty of contacts and connections. Select someone already familiar and welcome by the stakeholders.

Our next Scottsdale public school leader needs to possess an ongoing commitment to our community rather than viewing Scottsdale as a self-serving “chess move” for their own career.

We shouldn’t be looking for a “carpet bagger” hoping to retire in our sunny paradise after putting in some time here.

No. 3: Look for a candidate who has a positive vision for public education. Look for someone who can be a role model for our students so they can reach their full potential.

The proper selection of our Superintendent will go a long way to improve and maintain our status as a world-class public education provider.

Editor’s note: Mr. Shapiro is a Scottsdale resident, community advocate and Scottsdale Charro