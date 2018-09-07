Shapiro: no need to rush to decision on next SUSD superintendent

One of the greatest legacies available to the current Governing Board of the Scottsdale Unified School District would be to allow the next group of elected SUSD leaders to make the decisions relating to the selection of a new superintendent and other decisions on school consolidations, closures and other real estate matters.

Our community would welcome a postponement on all of these issues, and would continue to breathe a sigh of relief.

The Governing Board’s recent decision to extend Dr. John Kriekard’s interim employment has comforted our community. There is no need to rush the replacement process. We need to continue to support him and his colleagues as he restores faith and confidence from the stakeholders.

The real estate issues facing our schools demand a long-term perspective beyond the next 60 days. Neighborhoods are either enhanced or destroyed by short-term expediencies and politics. We have assets within our boundaries that need to be protected, maintained and improved. If they’re sold off or closed, neighborhoods suffer and property values will decline.

All of these education issues define our community and are causes for celebration. They need to be treated as opportunities rather than problems. Traditionally, our schools are the reasons why Scottsdale is special. This is the time for the school board to be patient and thoughtful. We need to make sure the best interests of our children and our community is best served.

Please encourage Barbara Perleberg, Kim Hartmann, Allyson Beckham, Pam Kirby and Sandy Kravetz to allow these important issues to be decided by the soon-to-be elected School board.

Editor’s note: Mr. Shapiro is a Scottsdale resident, community advocate and Scottsdale Charro