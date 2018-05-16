Shapiro: SUSD moving forward in good direction

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board introduced Dr. John Kriekard as the temporary acting Superintendent for SUSD at its Tuesday, May 15, meeting.
The reaction of the hundreds of teachers, students and community members in attendance was overwhelmingly supportive and enthusiastic. The applause was thunderous.
Congratulations to the Governing Board for selecting Dr. Kriekard to lead and help heal SUSD. He has promised to respect our students, our community, and all of the professionals associated with our schools.
In addition to working on our short-term goals, our community needs to focus on our long-term goals including the selection of the next superintendent.
I encourage the board to allow proper input and community soul searching, which takes time.
I think it would be best for our community to allow the new Governing Board to make the ultimate decision as to whom they want to hire. They’re the ones who will be working with that person.
Editor’s note: Mr. Shapiro is a resident of Scottsdale, a Scottsdale Charro and longtime community advocate