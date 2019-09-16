Shapiro: The good, bad and ugly of finding qualified candidates

In any community, there are a few key leadership positions that define the culture and expectations of the community on a practical and lofty and inspirational basis .

Gary Shapiro

Those positions are most often police or fire chiefs, city managers, school superintendents and executives for important organizations like Chambers of Commerce, arts groups, social service agencies and other community leadership entities .

These are coveted jobs greatly sought after by myriad candidates or prospects who would love to live in sunny Scottsdale rather than somewhere else in America’s rust belt .

Some candidates are well-qualified and well-intentioned. Others aren’t.

The hiring committees struggle with the challenge of finding the best candidate. They often engage the services of expensive consultants, which is no guarantee of success .

Sometimes, we celebrate when the new hire turns out to be a good fit and is able to jump in and make a difference in our lives and their organization. There are other times when we all ultimately realize it was a bad choice. There’s a popular series of books on a variety of topics like “Investing for Dummies” or “Politics for Dummies.” — Gary Shaprio, Scottsdale community advocate

Here’s my version for finding and hiring community leaders. I am offering the following constructive tips for the people who are charged with the responsibility of hiring someone new.

Look for someone already familiar with our turf. Outsiders may have impressive resumes, but their learning curve may be disadvantageous. Resist or reject industry standard salary expectations, fringe benefits, auto allowances and tenure guarantees. The best candidate may not need or want that package. The best candidates are the ones looking to fill our unique opportunity and are willing to consistently prove their worthiness. Reject applicants who want to come here for the wrong reason, have ulterior motives, have conflicts of interest, are resume builders, and/or have little or no remaining runway. Look for candidates who share our big vision. We’re not looking for a placeholder. We’re all better off with a true leader. Make sure their style of leadership and their tone and behavior matches our expectations. How’d they do in their last position? What do co-workers say about them? Why are they leaving? Think outside the box. Albert Einstein said, “You can’t solve today’s problems with the same level of thinking that created them.” Lastly, make the process transparent and don’t rush it. Use it as a teaching moment for our community as an example of best practices and the way things should be done.

Editor’s note: Mr. Shapiro is a Scottsdale resident, Realtor and longtime community advocate