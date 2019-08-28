Shapiro: The time is now to support Scottsdale Schools!

As a Scottsdale REALTOR for the past 48 years, I’ve learned the three most important things about real estate are: location, location, and location .

Gary Shapiro

In Scottsdale’s case, it relates to the attendance boundaries of the Scottsdale Unified School District, which include Scottsdale, most of Paradise Valley and parts of Phoenix and Tempe .

Buyer, sellers, landlords and tenants prefer to have that magical SUSD address when it comes to real estate because they know our schools are providing the best possible educational experiences and learning environment for our students to excel .

You don’t have to have kids or grandchildren enrolled in one of our schools to appreciate that quality schools increase everyone’s property values. They also enhance neighborhoods and enrich the entire community . — Gary Shapiro, Scottsdale community advocate

Scottsdale’s citizens have always had high expectations for their schools. I believe SUSD has met and often exceeded those expectations. That’s why we have a long history of supporting public education .

It’s time to step up again.

Renewing the budget override will provide approximately $19 million a year through 2025 without increasing our property tax rate. And, remember SUSD already has one of the lowest tax rates in the Valley.

Helping SUSD succeed is even easier this year, because this is an all-mail ballot election.

When your ballot comes in the mail, I hope you’ll join me in voting, “yes” for the SUSD budget override.

Editor’s note: Mr. Shapiro is a resident of Scottsdale and longtime community advocate