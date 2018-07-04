Smith: American political issues can be solved with common sense

“We have met the enemy and he is us.”

Pogo said this 30 years ago and it is even more true today. Many of our most pressing domestic problems — entitlement funding, education, immigration, etc. — have logical, common sense solutions that are not implemented because our politicians anticipate a “what’s in it for me” voting response from our citizens.

All solutions are compromises and all compromises have costs.

So, workable solutions such as increasing the age for social security eligibility, reducing unnecessary Medicare utilization, matching immigration visas to the labor needs of our country, giving greater priority to effective education, are not implemented if our representatives think such actions might cost them the next election — and this is not likely to change.

Congress is motivated by the anticipated votes of the people, so when we are seeking someone to blame we need only look in the mirror.

What will it take for us to choose the long-term interests of the country over immediate self-interest? Perhaps if we thought more about the world we are leaving to our children and grandchildren, Congress could be persuaded to consider such logical, common sense ideas.

Editor’s note: Mr. Smith is a resident of Scottsdale